Weather remains very changeable

Low pressure areas and mild air in the middle of winter will make the weather in Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland very changeable in the first week of the new year. According to the German Weather Service (DWD) in Offenbach on Tuesday, there will be rain showers on Wednesday with highs between 8 and 13 degrees. The wind may blow strongly, especially at high altitudes. Isolated thunderstorms cannot be ruled out on Wednesday afternoon. Thursday will also bring rain showers with maximum temperatures between 6 and 11 degrees. Later, the clouds will clear. On Friday, new precipitation from the southwest will reach Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland. Highs of 6 to 10 degrees will be reached.

