Forecast - Weather remains unsettled and mild on New Year's Eve in Hesse

The weather in Hesse will remain unsettled and mild at the weekend. After the weather calmed down on Saturday with only isolated precipitation and temperatures of up to 11 degrees, showers will move in at times on New Year's Eve, according to the German Weather Service (DWD) in Offenbach. Individual thunderstorms cannot be ruled out during the course of Sunday. Maximum temperatures will reach 8 to 11 degrees. The wind is forecast to be moderate to fresh, with strong to gale-force gusts possible.

On New Year's Eve into Monday, the sky will remain cloudy with occasional showers, according to the DWD. There may also be snow in the ridges of the low mountain ranges. The lows will be between 6 and 4 degrees, and 1 degree in the higher mountain regions. Strong to stormy gusts may continue, especially in the mountains.

Weather forecast DWD

Source: www.stern.de