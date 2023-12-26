Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewspredictionOffenbachweatherhessedwdrain

Weather remains mild and changeable

The weather in Hesse will not change much between the years: It will remain cloudy and rainy. The German Weather Service (DWD) announced in Offenbach on Tuesday that temperatures will be mild and reach double digits. This Wednesday, the rain will continue to the northeast, after which it will...

 and  Vladimir Milov
1 min read
The sun only comes out briefly from behind a dark cloud cover. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The sun only comes out briefly from behind a dark cloud cover. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Forecast - Weather remains mild and changeable

The weather in Hesse will not change much between the years: It will remain cloudy and rainy. The German Weather Service (DWD) announced in Offenbach on Tuesday that temperatures will be mild and reach double digits. This Wednesday, the rain will continue to the northeast, after which it will remain dry. Highs will range from six to nine degrees, with highs remaining at four degrees. Thursday will bring clouds and intermittent rain, with temperatures rising to eight to twelve degrees and windy conditions. According to the DWD, clouds and showers will continue to move across Hesse on Friday with temperatures of eight to eleven degrees and stronger winds.

Forecast DWD

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The high water of the Elbe surrounds a bicycle on the terrace bank. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Dresden builds further flood protection

The city of Dresden is preparing for the further rise of the Elbe. The fire department is in action and is protecting the Laubegast bank with sandbags, the city announced on Tuesday. "The Loschwitz volunteer fire department is working with the Striesen professional fire department to set up a...

 and  Elizabeth Wells
Members Public
"Flood" is written on a sign on the Weser bridge in Höxter. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

No flood warning for NRW yet

Days of rain and soaked ground: There is flooding in many places in NRW. The German Weather Service has lifted storm warnings. However, the authorities believe it is too early to give the all-clear.

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public
An emergency vehicle of the fire department. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Three fire engines broken into at Christmas

Traces of burglary have been found on three fire engines in Charlottenburg-Nord. However, the perpetrator or perpetrators left without any loot on the night of December 25th, according to Berlin police on Tuesday. The attempted theft was noticed by an employee of a security company on the...

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public

Latest

The high water of the Elbe surrounds a bicycle on the terrace bank. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Dresden builds further flood protection

The city of Dresden is preparing for the further rise of the Elbe. The fire department is in action and is protecting the Laubegast bank with sandbags, the city announced on Tuesday. "The Loschwitz volunteer fire department is working with the Striesen professional fire department to set up a...

 and  Elizabeth Wells
Members Public