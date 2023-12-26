Forecast - Weather remains mild and changeable

The weather in Hesse will not change much between the years: It will remain cloudy and rainy. The German Weather Service (DWD) announced in Offenbach on Tuesday that temperatures will be mild and reach double digits. This Wednesday, the rain will continue to the northeast, after which it will remain dry. Highs will range from six to nine degrees, with highs remaining at four degrees. Thursday will bring clouds and intermittent rain, with temperatures rising to eight to twelve degrees and windy conditions. According to the DWD, clouds and showers will continue to move across Hesse on Friday with temperatures of eight to eleven degrees and stronger winds.

Forecast DWD

