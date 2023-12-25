Weather service - Weather on Christmas holidays remains mild

The weather in the southwest will remain mild at Christmas. According to the German Weather Service (DWD), precipitation, which may occur from northern Baden to the eastern Swabian Alb, is expected to ease on Monday. In addition, a high pressure system will extend its influence to the south of Baden-Württemberg on Christmas Day. It will be mainly bright and dry there, with sunny spells possible in the afternoon.

According to the information, there is no snow in sight. On Monday, temperatures will range from 8 degrees at high altitudes to 13 degrees in the Upper Rhine Graben. On Tuesday night, it will remain dry with lows between 8 and 0 degrees.

For Boxing Day, meteorologists are again expecting cloudy skies. In the north of the country, it may also rain at times as temperatures remain mild. It will remain dry in the rest of the country. The daily highs will be between 7 degrees at high altitudes and 12 degrees on the Rhine and Neckar.

However, Christmas decorations on balconies and the like should still be well secured: The weather service predicted moderate winds for both holidays, which could be strong to stormy in the gusts. According to the meteorologists, heavy squalls are also possible in exposed areas of the mountains.

After Christmas, however, the wind is expected to subside: The DWD expects weak winds across the board on Wednesday. At high altitudes, however, there could still be strong to stormy gusts. In the south, it will be cloudy. In the north, it will often be very cloudy. However, it will mostly remain dry with temperatures between 8 and 13 degrees.

DWD weather report

Source: www.stern.de