Weather in Oberhof: Organizers "cautiously optimistic"

Weather chaos with strong gusts of wind, significant plus temperatures and constant rain dampened the anticipation of the biathlon festival days in Oberhof. Due to the difficult conditions, the men's sprint scheduled for Thursday at the start of the World Cup has already had to be postponed by one day. Whether the rest of the competition program can be carried out as planned seems questionable in view of the weather forecasts. At least the predicted sub-zero temperatures in the coming days give the organizers hope.

"The track is holding up well and is standing," said Heiko Krause, Technical Director of the sports facilities at the Thuringian Winter Sports Center, on Wednesday. "The large circuit is also still standing, but the postponement is understandable. We will work carefully and make good tactical use of our reserves." He is "cautiously optimistic", said Krause, with the major goal of continuing to be able to hold all six races in a fair sporting manner.

The organizers had already announced on Tuesday that the staging of the World Cup was not at risk despite the forecast of continuous rain. In order to protect the tracks at Grenzadler, adjustments were made to the training. First of all, the organizers will now wait for the forecast downpours before bringing more snow from the depots to the course. The trails in the arena were already covered with snow between the Christmas holidays and New Year's Eve.

The opening men's race over ten kilometers is now scheduled for Friday (11:20 a.m./ARD) due to the adjusted schedule. The women's race will take place three hours later. The two pursuit races will then follow on Saturday and the two relays on Sunday.

"The boys said when they heard the pelting rain that it was the right decision," said co- and cross-country coach Jens Filbrich. "They all accept that and with the indoor ski center and the conditions on site, we have everything here, that's not a problem. The boys are professionals enough to deal with it quickly."

Fans who have purchased tickets for Thursday and are unable to attend the alternative date have the option of either purchasing a ticket for the 2025 World Cup or getting their money back. Visitors who have tickets for Thursday will be notified by email and will be assigned a new seat for Friday, explained Bernd Wernicke, head of the organizing committee. "We are assuming that the double event on the one day will result in a good 20,000 spectators - assuming our offer is accepted."

The organizers are always worried about the World Cup. As recently as 2016, the entire World Cup was canceled because there was no snow. The response was a snowmaking concept. Since then, up to 15,000 cubic meters of snow can be stored in a depot to prepare the course. "We still have reserves and technical aids that we can use in consultation with the association," said Krause.

