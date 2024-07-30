- Weather in July in Schleswig-Holstein varies

Schleswig-Holstein was the coolest of all federal states in July. According to the German Weather Service (DWD), the average temperature here was only 17.5 degrees Celsius. However, this value was still 1.2 degrees above the long-term average for the years 1961 to 1990, which was 16.3 degrees, the DWD reported.

Rainfall was somewhat above average. It amounted to 87 liters per square meter, according to the DWD. In the years 1961 to 1990, 80 liters per square meter were measured.

The sun, on the other hand, worked overtime. It shone for 231 hours, according to the weather service. In the years between 1961 and 1990, it had an average sunshine duration of 210 hours in July.

