Weather in July in Schleswig-Holstein varies

July was felt colder in the northernmost federal state compared to last year, but the average temperature is still significantly higher than the long-term average, says the German Weather Service.

Schleswig-Holstein was the coolest of all federal states in July. According to the German Weather Service (DWD), the average temperature here was only 17.5 degrees Celsius. However, this value was still 1.2 degrees above the long-term average for the years 1961 to 1990, which was 16.3 degrees, the DWD reported.

Rainfall was somewhat above average. It amounted to 87 liters per square meter, according to the DWD. In the years 1961 to 1990, 80 liters per square meter were measured.

The sun, on the other hand, worked overtime. It shone for 231 hours, according to the weather service. In the years between 1961 and 1990, it had an average sunshine duration of 210 hours in July.

Despite the higher-than-average temperature in Schleswig-Holstein, the German Weather Service (DWD) still classified some days as quite cool.The DWD also stated that the amount of rainfall was slightly higher than the long-term average, aligning with their reports for July.

