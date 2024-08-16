Skip to content
German Federal StatesNewsSunday

Weather in Hesse cooler and wetter on the weekend

Thunderstorms, showers, and less sunshine: The weather in Hesse this weekend will be more variable. A temperature drop follows on Sunday.

 and  Anthony Ross
1 min read
For Sunday, the weather service is only expecting temperatures up to 24 degrees (archive image).
The summer weather in Hesse will finally take a break by Sunday - the German Weather Service expects unsettled weather over the weekend. Initially, Friday will still be summery with temperatures of 27 to 31 degrees and plenty of sun. However, scattered rain is expected overnight from Friday to Saturday, with low temperatures ranging from 17 to 14 degrees.

The weekend will start cloudy to heavily overcast. Scattered showers will move across the region, with thunderstorms expected in the afternoon. It will also be slightly cooler: Temperatures will rise to 24 to 28 degrees, with high altitudes around 20 degrees.

Sunday will be significantly cooler

Overnight from Saturday to Sunday will remain cloudy and rainy. The DWD expects heavy rain, with localized severe weather conditions. Low temperatures will range from 18 to 14 degrees.

Sunday will also start off wet and cloudy in the first half of the day. Towards the evening, it will clear up slightly, but it will be significantly cooler than before: High temperatures will range from 21 to 24 degrees, with the highest values in the Rhine-Main region.

The weekend's weather transitions into Sunday, bringing heavier rain and cooler temperatures. The DWD warns of heavy rain and localized severe weather conditions overnight from Saturday to Sunday.

