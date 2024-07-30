- Weather forecast: July was volatile

Muggy, warm, yet sunny: July's weather proved changeable, according to initial reports. The average temperature was 18.9 degrees, 2.0 degrees above the international reference period of 1961 to 1990, the German Weather Service (DWD) reported after initial analysis of data from its approximately 2,000 measuring stations.

The highest temperature recorded so far was in Bad Muskau (Saxony), where 34.8 degrees were measured on July 10th. The DWD also recorded the lowest temperature in Saxony: towards the end of the month, temperatures dropped significantly at night - in Deutschneudorf-Brüderwiese, on the border with the Czech Republic, the lowest nationwide temperature of 3.8 degrees was measured on July 30th.

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms were common.

With 88 liters per square meter, it was also wetter compared to the reference period of 1961 to 1990 (78 liters per square meter). Compared to the wetter period of 1991 to 2020 (87 liters per square meter), July 2024 was quite average.

The sun showed up more often.

On average, the sun shone for 237 hours in July. This was significantly more than the comparison period of 1961 to 1990 (211 hours). Compared to the more recent comparison period of 1991 to 2020 (226 hours), this shows a slightly above-average value. The southeastern part of the country was particularly favored, with 230 to 260 hours of sunshine. In the northwestern part, there were 200 to 230 hours of sunshine.

