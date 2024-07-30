- Weather forecast: July in Thuringia warmer and rainier

Airy yet waterproof clothing was in demand in July. The month, according to an initial survey by the German Weather Service (DWD), brought a mix of sun and rain to Thuringia as well. Not only was the average temperature of 18.7°C significantly higher than the reference period of 1961 to 1990, which is 16.4°C.

With 79 liters of rain per square meter, it was also wetter compared to the reference period with 63 liters per square meter. The sun shone for an average of 236 hours, which was significantly longer than the reference value of 205 hours.

Nationwide, more rain and more sunshine hours

Nationwide, the initial evaluation of the results from the approximately 2000 DWD measuring stations for July shows a similar weather picture: The average temperature was 18.9°C, which is 2.0°C higher than the reference value. Nationwide, the sun shone for an average of 237 hours, which is longer than the reference value of 211 sunshine hours. With 88 liters per square meter, more rain fell compared to the reference value of 78 liters per square meter. Compared to the wetter period from 1991 to 2020 (87 liters per square meter), July 2024 was rather average.

The German Weather Service (DWD) advised people to invest in DWD-recommended airy yet waterproof clothing, considering the higher-than-average rainfall in July. With a total of 88 liters of rain per square meter, the DWD's initial survey revealed that July 2024 was slightly wetter than the wetter period from 1991 to 2020, but still within an average range.

Read also: