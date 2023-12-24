Customs - Wearing a pointed cap for a Christmas dip in the lake

In comparatively mild water temperatures of four degrees, men and women from the winter swimming club "Pirrlliepausen" took a dip in Lake Senftenberg in Brandenburg on Christmas Eve.

With pointed or bobble hats on their heads, the winter swimmers splashed around in the cold water for a few minutes. Last year, the winter pool was much fresher with a water temperature of two degrees.

With an air temperature of six degrees and a water temperature of four degrees, it was far too warm for the Christmas bathers on Sunday. "It's really nice when it's ten degrees below zero in the air and one degree above in the water," said club spokesman Peter Lehmann. "It's much more fun when you have to hack a swimming hole in the frozen lake under a sunny blue sky." According to the association, "Pirrlliepausen" is an old North German expression for icicles.

Source: www.stern.de