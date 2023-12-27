Turn of the year - Weapons are banned in Frankfurt train stations on New Year's Eve

Weapons are banned at several Frankfurt train stations and on certain sections of the city's rail network at the turn of the year. According to the Federal Police on Wednesday, no firearms or alarm weapons, cutting, thrusting or stabbing weapons, knives or dangerous objects of any kind may be taken on board. It is also forbidden to set off fireworks of any kind on federal railroad facilities.

According to the announcement, the ban applies from Sunday (31.12.) from 12.00 noon until Monday (1.1.) at 9.00 am. It therefore includes the main station, Höchst, Süd, Taunusanlage, Hauptwache and Konstablerwache stations, including the trains running in these sections, including the S-Bahn lines in the city center area.

"The Federal Police are again expecting a significant increase in crimes in connection with the turn of the year," it said. A large number of rail passengers are also expected. Experience has shown that people under the influence of alcohol can also get into physical altercations after verbal arguments. Weapons used in this context could pose a particular danger.

In addition to proceedings under the Weapons Act, violations could result in fines, expulsions, bans or future exclusion from rail travel.

Aside from the turn of the year, there has been a weapons ban zone in the station district of Frankfurt in the evenings and at night since the beginning of November. Between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., it is forbidden to carry weapons in accordance with the Weapons Act and knives with a fixed or lockable blade longer than four centimetres. Anyone who is nevertheless caught with a weapon must pay at least 500 euros. This was the second time such a zone had been introduced in Hesse; one was introduced in the state capital of Wiesbaden in 2019.

