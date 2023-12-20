Skip to content
Weakest Bundesliga TV ratings to date for BVB match

A TV camera with the Bundesliga logo stands behind the goal in the east curve before the game.....aussiedlerbote.de
Bundesliga - Weakest Bundesliga TV ratings to date for BVB match

The broadcast of Borussia Dortmund's Bundesliga match against Mainz 05 attracted comparatively few viewers to the television. Only 2.9 million people watched the match on Sat.1 on Tuesday evening, giving it a market share of 11.0 percent, according to the broadcaster. The free-to-air TV channel had shown the match thanks to a sub-license from pay provider Sky, which initially did not provide any figures.

The BVB game delivered the weakest TV ratings for Sat.1 soccer broadcasts so far this season. Even the second league match between Hamburger SV and Schalke 04 on the first match day had significantly better ratings with a reach of 3.5 million and a market share of 15.0 percent. As many as 5.35 million people watched Werder Bremen's first league opener against Bayern Munich in mid-August (market share: 24.6 percent).

DFL release on Bundesliga fixtures for match days 14 to 18

Source: www.stern.de

