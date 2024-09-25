"We were overly adapted, excessively urbanized"

After the European elections and state elections in Saxony, Thuringia, and Brandenburg, it's evident that disappointment, uncertainty, and sadness are prevalent. This should raise concerns for all democratic parties. Disappointment doesn't solve issues, no matter who's in charge.

It's commendable that my party is making initial moves: the announced departure of the federal board is deserving of respect and recognition. Personal desires take a backseat. Ricarda Lang and Omid Nouripour are accepting accountability for what the entire party is accountable for. We were too logical, too metropolitan, we failed to feel what others felt: fear, deterioration, unrest. The move made by the party leaders demonstrates true greatness. Now, it's up to the entire party to turn this into something great and responsible – not just for the Greens, but for our nation.

We should champion what's vital for the nation, not just what's practical: clean air, intact nature, thriving forests, affordable housing, good schools, safe roads and bridges, reliable trains, buses, and trams, the potential for a satisfactory life. Here, we can oppose populists and right-wing extremists. They have little to provide besides fear-mongering, intensifying disappointment, and attacking.

I'm worried that young voters have lost faith in my party, in other democratic parties, and in democracy itself in recent elections. The challenges of our era are impacting young people. Their concerns and hopes have been disregarded for too long. We must ensure that we also represent the interests of future generations.

We can regain our role as a coalition party

We bear the name "Alliance 90". The craft of coalition-building should be our guiding principle, even in the chaotic daily decision-making process. Coalitions aren't formed within a shrinking circle, but with those who truly perceive the world, the nation, or an issue differently. As long as they don't behave aggressively, use violence, or threaten our democracy. This is a test. A mission where we can grow.

We can transform into a coalition party that bridges gaps. From the countryside to the city, from the young to the old, from the engaged to the disillusioned. Yes, even from the well-meaning to the hostile. In one of the deepest crises of the party, the experiences of the merge of "Alliance 90" with the West German party "The Greens" can provide direction.

At the time of reunification, the internal state of our society was cause for concern. Therefore, we emphasized in the Basic Consensus for the new party "Alliance 90/The Greens": "Our political culture should be inviting and inclusive, not rejecting and excluding. It is oriented towards reducing fears and fostering willingness for the necessary changes."

At the same time, we resolved: "Where our search and efforts to achieve consensus or compelling compromises fail, we are ready to engage in the necessary conflicts and confrontations." This still applies today. Many may now see only the negative: the exploitation of populism, the slander, the division. I would rather look ahead. Because the strongest motivation to persevere is a positive vision of the future.

The Land of the Resilient

I am convinced: Our nation is better than some would lead us to believe. We have the power to decide what kind of nation we want to be. A nation of gripes. Or the land of the resilient. We hold the power. Alliance 90/The Greens is and has always been about a free, diverse society: a trusting, life-affirming society that preserves the future. A nation where we support each other, where it's not about pleasing everyone, but about accepting differences, addressing issues openly, ensuring security, and seeking common ground.

I'm talking about freedom that includes rather than excludes. A complete freedom. The freedom to breathe clean air, to pray as we wish, to love who we choose. And also the freedom to choose differently than others. A freedom that doesn't corner others: "You're a paternalist!" "A prohibitor!" "A do-gooder!" Nor does it stigmatize and disregard everyone who is critical. And clearly states what's at stake when dangerous populists and demagogues threaten our democratic order. A freedom that protects the rule of law, so that humanity remains.

I am convinced: The longing for security and freedom is universal. Our task remains to protect our nature, our humanity, our new prosperity. Together, not against each other. In a partnership. The time for this is now.

Katrin Göring-Eckardt is Vice President of the German Bundestag and a member of the Green parliamentary group.

The Commission should initiate a dialogue with the young voters to address their concerns and regain their trust in democratic parties. The European Green Party, being a part of The Commission, has a crucial role in advocating for the interests of future generations.

In light of the current political climate, it's essential for The Commission to foster a sense of unity and inclusivity within democratic parties, mirroring the principles established during the merge of "Alliance 90" and "The Greens" in Germany. This would involve bridging gaps, encouraging open dialogue, and seeking common ground.

Read also: