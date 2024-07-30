"We have to sell": It's still going strong at FC Bayern

After a one-year delay, he's finally here: FC Bayern has high hopes for new signing Joao Palhinha, who is expected to stabilize the team like Javi Martinez did in the past. However, FC Bayern's sporting director, Max Eberl, is far from satisfied, as the club's squad continues to cause him headaches.

The desired player has finally arrived, but the problems persist - FC Bayern's much-needed squad overhaul is still far from complete. "The squad must not become too large, we need to sell," Eberl admitted.

FC Bayern was supposed to proudly present Joao Palhinha as the new stabilizer of their game on Tuesday, but the transfer logjam is keeping the record champions busy ahead of their departure to South Korea on Wednesday. Eberl said he would "maybe make some calls in the night when others are sleeping" due to the time difference. He and sporting director Christoph Freund feel responsible for offloading more stars. Eberl confirmed recent statements by honorary president Uli Hoeneß, who had imposed a buying ban.

"He hasn't said anything different from what we've discussed internally. We've already made three transfers, and Josip Stanisic has returned. We need and want to generate money," Eberl said. "We need to find a good squad size. We also have some young players, and we want to create space for them," Eberl added. Freund and he have "tasks, both sporting and financial, that we want to accomplish."

Long list of players for sale at FC Bayern

Rumors suggest that stars like Matthijs de Ligt, Kingsley Coman, Leon Goretzka, Alphonso Davies, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sané, or Joshua Kimmich are on the list for sale. Eberl did not want to comment on individual names, but he said: "We're speaking very openly with the players. The competition situation will be extremely tough, so each player will have to decide what their next step will be."

Joao Palhinha has made his decision - he had practically given up on a transfer to FC Bayern after the transfer fiasco last summer. "I didn't think Bayern would come back to me. It makes me very proud to get a second chance," the Portuguese national player said with a smile.

Palhinha was already Thomas Tuchel's desired player last season. The defensive specialist had passed his medical exam and was already in Munich, but he had to leave empty-handed on August 31, 2023, after FC Fulham vetoed the transfer. "That was a huge disappointment," the 29-year-old recalled: "It wasn't easy to swallow."

Palhinha wants to "do his own thing"

Now, he's enjoying being in Munich. "My first impressions were great. It's an honor for me, it's a dream come true," Palhinha said. He signed a contract until 2028 after the European Championship and will cost FC Bayern around 50 million euros in transfer fees plus five million euros in bonus payments to Fulham.

Palhinha is expected to bring the necessary consistency to Munich's game in front of the defense, just like Javi Martinez did in the past. "It's nice to be compared to him, but I want to do my own thing, I want to be Joao Palhinha," the Portuguese said.

Eberl praised Palhinha as the desired transfer, but he didn't want to talk about the much-praised "Holding Six" position, preferring to describe him as "a defensive midfielder with great presence. He's a stabilizer, a fighter, and he has control. This position has a great history at Bayern, so we're glad he chose us." More decisions are pending in Munich.

Despite bringing in Joao Palhinha, FC Bayern's roster management continues to be a challenge. Palhinha's arrival is a boost for the team, as he aims to bring the same stability to the midfield that Javi Martinez once provided.

In the midst of preparing for their trip to South Korea, FC Bayern is still weighing potential sales of high-profile players, such as Matthijs de Ligt, Kingsley Coman, and others, to fit within their desired squad size.

Read also: