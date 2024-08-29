The Saga of The Lord of the Rings persists - We concluded season one at this point.

On August 29th, the "Lord of the Rings" series "The Rings of Power" from Amazon resumes on screens with three new episodes. Since the closing of season 1 in October 2022, some time has passed. For those who may need a refresh, here's a brief recap.

Spoiler warning: Spoilers for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" lie ahead

Two significant enigmas dominated the maiden voyage of "The Rings of Power": Who was the enigmatic figure (Daniel Weyman, aged 47) and which character among numerous individuals was really Sauron, the Dark Lord?

Halbrand is indeed Sauron

Many spectators were suspicious of it: Halbrand (Charlie Vickers, 31) was actually Sauron. This was unveiled in the series finale of Amazon's "Lord of the Rings." Since episode 2, Halbrand/Sauron had successfully fooled the elf Galadriel (Morfydd Clark, 35).

Meanwhile, the Dark Lord manipulated elf-blacksmith Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards, 54) to craft the three elvish Rings of Power.

The Mysterious Figure is Revealed to be a Wizard

Many viewers and Tolkien enthusiasts suggest that the Mysterious Figure is actually Gandalf. Although this wasn't confirmed by the end of season 1, it was disclosed that he was an Istar, a wizard. The Mysterious Figure's true identity remains a secret for now.

Together with the young Southlander Nori (Markella Kavenagh, 24), he embarks on a journey to the land of Rhûn, which will likely have a larger role in season 2.

The Birth of Mordor

The 6th episode of season 1 of "The Rings of Power" dramatically depicted the formation of the land of Mordor. The eruption of Mount Doom darkened the sky over the southlands. The shadow-loving orcs and their leader Adar (portrayed by Joseph Mawle in season 1, now by Sam Hazeldine) now have a place to call home.

However, Adar and Sauron are adversaries. Will Adar continue to control the orcs, or will Sauron reclaim his dominion?

Power Struggle in Númenor

The island kingdom of Númenor also stands at a juncture at the end of season 1 of "The Lord of the Rings" series: The old king Tar-Palantir (Ken Blackburn, 89) is no more. Queen Regent Miriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson, 39) returns blind to her homeland after the eruption of Mount Doom, where Chancellor Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle, 43) may attempt to seize power in season 2.

Looking Forward to Season 2

The second season of "The Rings of Power" will concentrate on the creation of the remaining Rings of Power - 7 for the dwarves, 9 for the humans.

To achieve this, Sauron will once again visit the smith Celebrimbor - in his elvish guise as Annatar. This is also shown in a trailer for season 2, which also reveals that King Durin III (Peter Mullan, 64), the father of Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur, 41), is wearing one of the Rings. According to the official plot description from Prime Video, the Rings of Power would allow Sauron to "ensnare all the peoples of Middle-earth to his dark desire."

