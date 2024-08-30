- "We are both extremely devastated" or "Our hearts are heavily burdened with sadness"

Royal figurehead King Charles III (75), expressing his sympathies, shares his sentiments on Instagram, the platform of the British Royal Family, for the demise of "Kingi Tuheitia" in the land of Aotearoa New Zealand. In his post, he mentions, "My wife and I are devastated upon learning about Kingi Tuheitia's demise." He further reminisces, "I've had the pleasure of knowing Kingi Tuheitia for decades."

Tūheitia Pōtatau Te Wherowhero VII (1955-2024), the true title of the Maori King, passed away on a Friday at 69 years old in New Zealand. A spokesperson from the Kiingitanga (Maori King Movement) confirmed the news to the "PA" news agency. According to "Mail Online", Kingi Tuheitia had fully recuperated from a heart operation in the hospital.

Charles spoke highly of the late king and his selfless work for the indigenous New Zealanders: "He dedicated himself to building a bright future for the Maori and Aotearoa New Zealand, focusing on preserving culture, traditions, and healing, doing so with wisdom and empathy."

Recalling Personal Experiences - A Note of Sincerity

In a subsequent announcement published on their website, Charles shared his personal encounters: "I holds dear the memories of numerous exchanges with Kingi Tuheitia, such as our warm welcome and heartfelt reception at the Tuurangawaewae Marae in 2015, and our meeting at Buckingham Palace last year," stated Charles.

The relationship between the British Royal Family and the departed monarch stemmed from late Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022). Both shared the same birthday, April 21st, and the late Queen frequently talked about their shared birthday.

Furthermore, Charles becomes emotional and personal in his message: "His demise has left me in shock, given that I recently conversed with Kingi Tuheitia in early August." In Maori, he expressed, "The mighty Totora tree has fallen."

Both messages concluded with Charles sending his heartfelt condolences to Kingi Tuheitia's family, friends, and everyone in mourning: "My wife and I extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Kingi Tuheitia, as well as those who are grieving. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this challenging and surprising time." As a special gesture, he wrote "family" in Maori, "whaanau."

Kiingi Tuheitia was seen as a unifying force for the indigenous Maori community in New Zealand. Politicians and the general public have also expressed their condolences on social media.

In light of the passing of Kingi Tuheitia, King Charles III spoke of their long-standing relationship, mentioning, "I have known Kingi Tuheitia for decades and have fond memories of our interactions, such as our meeting at Buckingham Palace last year."

