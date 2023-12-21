Social affairs - WDR 2's "Christmas miracle" brings in 8.2 million in donations

In this year's"Christmas Miracle" fundraising campaign, radio station WDR 2 collected around 8.2 million euros during a five-day continuous live broadcast. After 107 hours of round-the-clock shift work, presenters Sabine Heinrich, Steffi Neu, Jan Malte Andresen and Thomas Bug concluded the donation marathon on Wednesday evening. Thousands of citizens were able to experience the quartet day and night in their glass studio in front of the Düsseldorf Schauspielhaus in the middle of the Christmas market.

The donations are to be distributed to "Mothers in Need", as the WDR announced. The money will flow into 37 aid projects in crisis countries. With their first "Christmas Miracle" last year in Dortmund, the presenter team had already collected more than seven million euros for a good cause.

Numerous celebrity guests supported the campaign again this year, including artists Nico Santos, Michael Schulte and singer Loi. High-profile political guests such as Bundestag President Bärbel Bas (SPD), Minister President Hendrik Wüst (CDU) and FDP member of parliament Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann from Düsseldorf were also there live.

