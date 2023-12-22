Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsrostockHealthmaximum valuediseasescoronacovid-19respiratory diseasewave of illnessmecklenburg-vorpommernstate office

Wave of illness reaches highest level of the season so far

According to data from the State Office for Health and Social Affairs (Lagus), the wave of respiratory illnesses has recently reached a new high this season. According to the latest report on colds, more than 53,600 people in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern visited a doctor for an acute respiratory...

 and  Max Becker
1 min read
Various medications on a table. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Various medications on a table. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Health - Wave of illness reaches highest level of the season so far

According to data from the State Office for Health and Social Affairs (Lagus), the wave of respiratory illnesses has recently reached a new high this season. According to the latest report on colds, more than 53,600 people in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern visited a doctor for an acute respiratory illness in the second week of December. This is the highest figure in recent weeks. In the previous week, the figure was around 44,700. The latest figure is also above the average for previous seasons in the same period. The average value for the same period over the past five years is used for comparison with previous years.

The coronavirus is therefore the main contributor to the wave. However, for the first time in weeks, influenza viruses are also listed as the cause of doctor consultations. According to the data, the sharpest increase in consultations recently occurred among 35 to 59-year-olds.

Hospitals, particularly in eastern parts of the country, had recently taken measures due to the wave of illness, ranging from compulsory masks to the postponement of scheduled operations. The Ministry of Health in Schwerin recently announced that it expected the number of respiratory diseases to ease somewhat over Christmas, as experience has shown that people are reducing their contacts.

Report for week 50 Reports

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Berlin's Governing Mayor Wegner. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Wegner wishes people in Berlin hope and confidence

After an eventful year marked by many crises, Berlin's Governing Mayor Kai Wegner (CDU) is hoping for a peaceful and reflective holiday season. "Christmas is the festival of love, hope and confidence - and especially in these times we can make good use of love, hope and confidence," said the...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public
Tracks are laid in the ballast bed at a station. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Cable theft: Frankfurt-Mannheim route affected

Due to the theft of copper cables, long-distance services between Mannheim and Frankfurt/Main are expected to be disrupted until after Christmas. Numerous trains will be rerouted and long-distance trains will call at Heidelberg main station as an alternative, a spokesperson for the railroad...

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public

Latest

Berlin's Governing Mayor Wegner. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Wegner wishes people in Berlin hope and confidence

After an eventful year marked by many crises, Berlin's Governing Mayor Kai Wegner (CDU) is hoping for a peaceful and reflective holiday season. "Christmas is the festival of love, hope and confidence - and especially in these times we can make good use of love, hope and confidence," said the...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public
Tracks are laid in the ballast bed at a station. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Cable theft: Frankfurt-Mannheim route affected

Due to the theft of copper cables, long-distance services between Mannheim and Frankfurt/Main are expected to be disrupted until after Christmas. Numerous trains will be rerouted and long-distance trains will call at Heidelberg main station as an alternative, a spokesperson for the railroad...

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public