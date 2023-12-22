Health - Wave of illness reaches highest level of the season so far

According to data from the State Office for Health and Social Affairs (Lagus), the wave of respiratory illnesses has recently reached a new high this season. According to the latest report on colds, more than 53,600 people in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern visited a doctor for an acute respiratory illness in the second week of December. This is the highest figure in recent weeks. In the previous week, the figure was around 44,700. The latest figure is also above the average for previous seasons in the same period. The average value for the same period over the past five years is used for comparison with previous years.

The coronavirus is therefore the main contributor to the wave. However, for the first time in weeks, influenza viruses are also listed as the cause of doctor consultations. According to the data, the sharpest increase in consultations recently occurred among 35 to 59-year-olds.

Hospitals, particularly in eastern parts of the country, had recently taken measures due to the wave of illness, ranging from compulsory masks to the postponement of scheduled operations. The Ministry of Health in Schwerin recently announced that it expected the number of respiratory diseases to ease somewhat over Christmas, as experience has shown that people are reducing their contacts.

Report for week 50 Reports

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de