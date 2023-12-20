Resin - Waterworks prepare for flooding at dams

The reservoirs in the Harz region are being prepared for a possible flood. Because the reservoirs are fuller than average and a lot of rain is forecast for the Christmas period, more water than usual is currently being released into the rivers, said Lars Schmidt, Commercial Director of Harzwasserwerke in Hildesheim on Wednesday.

The reservoirs are 88 percent full, which is around 18 percent above the average of the past 30 years. November alone brought almost twice the average amount of precipitation in the Harz Mountains. In comparison: a year ago, the water reservoirs were 42 percent full.

In principle, the reservoirs, which also supply large parts of Lower Saxony with drinking water, are never completely dammed in order to provide a buffer for floods. However, the limit of the so-called flood retention area has not yet been reached at any of the six Harz reservoirs, it was said.

The water is released in coordination with the supervisory authority, the Lower Saxony State Agency for Water Management, Coastal Defence and Nature Conservation. During the holidays, a flood standby service will be set up at the company headquarters in Hildesheim and at the dams.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de