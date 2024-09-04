- Water used to eliminate grease: Kitchen blaze in Wuppertal

Two individuals in Wuppertal took on a grease fire in their kitchen, leading to injuries. One endured serious wounds, while the other dealt with minor ones, according to the authorities. A pan of hot grease kicked off a blaze around early Wednesday morning. When these two folks decided to combat the fire using water, they allegedly triggered a perilous backdraft. The valiant firefighters eventually succeeded in smothering the kitchen inferno.

Despite their intention to extinguish the fire with water, the use of water on the grease fire potentially worsened the situation due to the presence of fats and oils. The fire department encountered difficulties in controlling the blaze due to the extensive involvement of fats and oils in the kitchen fire.

