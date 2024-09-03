- Water-related incident on Usedom - emergency helicopter in action

Following a near-drowning incident at Usedom's coastline, a 57-year-old individual was airlifted by a rescue helicopter to the University Hospital in Greifswald. This was while emergency resuscitation attempts were still underway, as a county representative mentioned. Regrettably, the representative couldn't provide any insight into the man's current health status or if he was alert throughout the water rescue. The occurrence happened around midday at Heringsdorf's beach. It's been reported that the man cried out for assistance, according to the representative. Previously, the "Ostsee-Zeitung" had published this information.

