Water police continue search for missing person in Wannsee

A man drowned in the Wannsee while swimming, during a trip on a pedal boat with acquaintances. After an initial unsuccessful search, the search for the missing person continues.

The Water Police were also in operation on Thursday.
The police are still searching for a missing person in Berlin's Wannsee. The 29-year-old was out on a pedal boat with friends on Wednesday when he reportedly went into the water and sank before their eyes, according to a police spokesperson. The friends alerted the police.

A two-hour intensive search followed, involving firefighters, water police, lifeguards, and divers. However, it was unsuccessful. On Thursday, the police continued the search. If the man is not found, the search will continue on Friday, including divers, as reported.

The friends expressed their concern to the police after their friend went missing. Despite the efforts of multiple emergency services, the missing man remains untraced, and the police are persistently searching for him.

