Water police continue search for missing person in Wannsee

The police are still searching for a missing person in Berlin's Wannsee. The 29-year-old was out on a pedal boat with friends on Wednesday when he reportedly went into the water and sank before their eyes, according to a police spokesperson. The friends alerted the police.

A two-hour intensive search followed, involving firefighters, water police, lifeguards, and divers. However, it was unsuccessful. On Thursday, the police continued the search. If the man is not found, the search will continue on Friday, including divers, as reported.

