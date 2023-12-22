Skip to content
Water levels rising in Saxony-Anhalt: alert levels reached

Steady rainfall has caused the water levels on the rivers in Saxony-Anhalt to rise. Several rivers have reached alert levels, as the flood forecasting center in Saxony-Anhalt showed on Friday.

A "Flood" sign stands on the bank of a river. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Alert level 3 was reached at the Tylsen gauge during the night, while alert level 2 has been declared at the Wolmirstedt, Hoppenstedt and Steinerne Renne gauges. Five gauging stations are on alert level 1 (Stolberg, Ilsenburg, Mahndorf, Bennungen and Salzwedel-Dumme) and two have exceeded the reporting limit (Mansfeld-Leimbach, Tanne).

At level 2, towns and municipalities set up a control service, from level 3 there is a permanent watch service and dyke defense measures are started. At level 4, there is a risk to the general public, the economy and the functionality of water management facilities.

