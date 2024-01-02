Flood - Water levels rise on the Werra in Thuringia

The water level on the Werra in southern Thuringia has been rising again since Tuesday morning following rainfall. According to the State Office for the Environment, Mining and Nature Conservation (TLUBN) in Jena, some water levels are expected to reach the beginning of the reporting period again during the course of the day and especially on Wednesday night. In some cases, a rise to the reporting levels is also to be expected, according to the state office. The German Weather Service has warned of heavy continuous rain in parts of Thuringia until Friday, particularly in the south-western Thuringian Forest and the southern Harz Mountains.

In northern Thuringia, water levels are expected to rise significantly on the Zorge, Bere and Unstrut rivers. On Tuesday, four water levels in Thuringia initially exceeded the start of the report again. This applied to the Nahe in Hinternah, the Unstrut in Oldisleben, the Saale in Saalfeld-Remschütz and the Bere in Ilfeld in northern Thuringia.

On the Helme in the Kyffhäuserkreis district, a decision is to be made on Tuesday as to whether a breach in the dyke near Mönchpfiffel-Nikolausrieth will be deepened again in order to divert floodwater onto fields. Last Thursday, a section of the dyke was opened by excavators in a controlled manner in order to prevent flooding of the village of 300 inhabitants.

Thuringian Flood Information Center DWD forecast

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de