Weather situation - Water levels rise due to continuous rain: Storm warnings

According to the Ministry of the Environment,continuous rain has once again caused water levels in North Rhine-Westphalia to rise sharply. On Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for the ministry reported rainfall of up to 46 liters per square meter within 24 hours. "Overall, the situation remains tense," said the ministry spokesperson.

Storm warning

The German Weather Service (DWD) is maintaining its continuous rain storm warning for the south-east of North Rhine-Westphalia. As a result of the persistent rain, high water in streams and smaller rivers as well as flooding of roads are possible, the DWD announced on Wednesday morning. Landslides could also occur.

The DWD warnings apply to the Siegen-Wittgenstein district, the Oberberg district, parts of the Märkisch district, the Rheinisch-Bergisch district, the Rhein-Sieg district, the Ennepe-Ruhr district and the Olpe district. The severe weather warning also applies to the cities of Wuppertal, Remscheid and Solingen. In the period from Monday evening until midnight on Wednesday, rainfall of 60 to 80 liters per square meter is expected.

The weather experts expect that, in addition to the rainfall of up to 70 liters per square meter that has fallen since Monday evening, widespread amounts of between 5 and 15 liters will continue to fall in congested areas throughout NRW until Thursday night. In the congested areas of the Eifel and the Weserbergland it could even be 20 liters, in the congested areas of the Bergisches Land and the Sauerland another 25 to 40 liters are likely in places.

Water levels

With 47 out of 104 measuring stations, the flood warning thresholds 1 and 2 were exceeded at almost half of the stations in NRW on Wednesday morning, as reported by the Ministry of the Environment. Exceeding the highest warning threshold 3 could not be ruled out at measuring stations on the Weser. It can be assumed that warning level 2 could be reached with further precipitation, especially on smaller bodies of water where warning level 1 already applies.

Warning level 1 warns of the risk of agricultural and forestry land being flooded. Warning level 2 warns of the risk of flooding of individual built-up properties or cellars. Warning level 3 warns that built-up areas may be flooded on a larger scale. A large-scale operation may be necessary.

Rhine

While the Weser tributaries and the catchment area of the Lippe are the focus of the measuring stations with warning level 2, the water is also rising on the Rhine, which is not included in this overview. The city of Bonn assumes that some areas of the banks and paths near the banks through the parks will be flooded again from Thursday morning. It announced on Wednesday that warning signs and barriers would be put up. The cycle paths along the Rhine will also no longer be continuously passable.

Water sports

Bonn also warns against risky behavior. "As stand-up paddlers have occasionally been spotted in the Rhine in recent days - not only on the banks, but also in the middle of the river - the city expressly warns against pursuing this hobby at the moment," it said. Without high water, this is not without risk. "With the current high current speed and the amount of flotsam in the water, this is currently very dangerous."

THW

The Federal Agency for Technical Relief is currently active in flood protection in NRW with fewer emergency services than days ago. Several operations have been completed, said a spokesperson. On Wednesday morning, 25 emergency personnel were busy with sandbags, dyke protection, pumping work and ferry operations. The day before, there were 38 emergency services. "We are continuing to monitor the situation closely," said the spokesperson.

Warning levels

Source: www.stern.de