Water levels on the Upper and Middle Rhine continue to fall

The water levels in Rhineland-Palatinate are continuing to fall. "Water levels are falling at the Upper Rhine gauges," announced the Rhineland-Palatinate Flood Forecasting Center on Wednesday. On the Upper Rhine, the water level at the Maxau gauge has already fallen below seven meters, while...

Flood on the Rhine. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Flood - Water levels on the Upper and Middle Rhine continue to fall

The water levels in Rhineland-Palatinate are continuing to fall. "Water levels are falling at the Upper Rhine gauges," announced the Rhineland-Palatinate Flood Forecasting Center on Wednesday. On the Upper Rhine, the water level at the Maxau gauge has already fallen below seven meters, while the Mainz gauge is expected to reach 5.5 meters in the course of Wednesday. The water levels there are expected to continue to fall at least until the turn of the year.

According to the forecasting center, water levels on the Middle Rhine are expected to fall at least until the weekend. According to current forecasts, the water level at the Koblenz gauge is expected to fall below five meters on Friday.

Water levels on the River Sieg are also expected to fall rapidly until Friday. However, as new precipitation is expected there on Friday, a renewed rise in the Sieg at the Betzdorf gauge cannot be ruled out.

Flood report from 27.12.

