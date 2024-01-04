Weather - Water levels of the Elbe rising: Forecasts give hope

The water levels of the Elbe continue to rise after rainfall and thawing weather. According to the state flood center, the guideline value for alert level 2 was exceeded on Thursday morning at the gauge in Schöna near the Czech border. According to the forecast, this is also expected for the water levels in Dresden and Riesa on Thursday. For Dresden, this means exceeding the five-meter mark.

The water level in Dresden had been rising continuously since Tuesday evening. On Thursday morning it stood at 4.68 meters, 24 hours earlier at 4.31 meters, normal is two meters. However, the Elbe in Dresden is still a long way from record levels. During the flood of the century in 2002, the water level here was 9.40 meters.

However, the flood situation in Saxony could ease slightly in the coming days. "Only a few showers are expected in the coming days, the heavy rainfall will stop," said Cathleen Hickmann from the German Weather Service on Thursday. Friday is likely to remain free of precipitation.

According to the meteorologist, it will be much cooler at the weekend, with scattered snowfall down to lower altitudes. From Monday, permafrost is even expected for a few days.

