Water levels in Thuringia rise again

After rainfall, the water levels on Thuringia's rivers rose again on Wednesday night. However, the rise was slightly lower than expected, according to the State Office for the Environment, Mining and Nature Conservation (TLUBN) in Jena on Wednesday. 14 gauges, including those on the Werra,...

Signs stand in the high water at the campsite at the Kelbra dam. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

After rainfall, the water levels on Thuringia's rivers rose again on Wednesday night. However, the rise was slightly lower than expected, according to the State Office for the Environment, Mining and Nature Conservation (TLUBN) in Jena on Wednesday. 14 gauges, including those on the Werra, Saale, Bere and Zorge, exceeded the pre-warning level (start of reporting). The first warning level applied to the Werra level in Ebenhards and the Unstrut level in Oldisleben.

According to the state office, a further moderate rise in water levels is expected during the course of Wednesday due to precipitation, before they are expected to slowly recede again from Thursday afternoon.

