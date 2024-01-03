Skip to content
Water levels in the Elbe rising again

The water levels of the Elbe are rising again after rainfall and thawing in the mountains. According to information from the State Flood Center on Wednesday, the water level at the Schöna and Dresden gauges is expected to reach alert level 2 this Thursday. For Dresden, this means exceeding the...

A sign on a barrier warns of flooding. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Flood - Water levels in the Elbe rising again

The water levels of the Elbe are rising again after rainfall and thawing in the mountains. According to information from the State Flood Center on Wednesday, the water level at the Schöna and Dresden gauges is expected to reach alarm level 2 this Thursday. For Dresden, this means exceeding the five-meter mark. On Wednesday afternoon, the value was 4.39 meters, normal is two meters. According to the forecast, it could be 5.71 meters on Saturday. However, the Elbe in Dresden is still a long way from record levels. During the flood of the century in 2022, the water level here was 9.40 meters.

