Flood situation - Water levels in Meppen fall slightly

According to the town, the recent high water levels in Meppen are continuing to fall slightly. No new anomalies were detected on the dykes during the latest checks and inspections, it was reported on Sunday afternoon. However, in view of the New Year's Eve celebrations, the town asked all citizens to refrain from setting off fireworks.

Meppen is located on the Ems and Hase rivers and was particularly affected by the flooding. People had to be rescued from cars and houses on several occasions. In addition, a campsite and a retirement home were evacuated in the past few days.

Source: www.stern.de