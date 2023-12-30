Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewswater levelemslandemscdulower saxonybad weatheremergenciesdisastersmeppenraingermanyfloodweather

Water levels in Meppen fall minimally

The water levels in the town of Meppen in Lower Saxony have fallen slightly. However, caution is still required, especially as rain is expected to return in the coming days, the town announced on Saturday. "The concrete development of the expected water levels is still uncertain," said Mayor...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
1 min read
Volunteers from the German Red Cross support the evacuation of elderly people in the flood area.....aussiedlerbote.de
Volunteers from the German Red Cross support the evacuation of elderly people in the flood area. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Emsland - Water levels in Meppen fall minimally

The water levels in the town of Meppen in Lower Saxony have fallen slightly. However, caution is still required, especially as rain is expected to return in the coming days, the town announced on Saturday. "The concrete development of the expected water levels is still uncertain," said Mayor Helmut Knurbein (CDU).

Meppen, which lies on the Ems and Hase rivers, is particularly affected by the flooding. People have already had to be rescued from cars and houses on several occasions. A campsite and a retirement home were also evacuated.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Mourning for the 30-year-old woman who was killed in a knife attack by a mentally ill man in....aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Attack by patient: no access to files for SPD

Following a fatal knife attack in Wiesloch (Rhine-Neckar district), the SPD in the state parliament has reportedly failed in its attempt to view the patient files of the suspected perpetrator from the prison. When weighing up parliamentary information rights against the fundamental right to...

 and  Hanna Hofmann
Members Public
Passengers waiting for their train at the station. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Streetcars in Würzburg still at a standstill

Streetcar services in Würzburg will remain restricted into the new year. Unfortunately, the Würzburger Versorgungs- und Verkehrs-GmbH (WVV) website states that restrictions are expected to continue for several weeks beyond the turn of the year. Most of the streetcars in Würzburg have been at a...

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public

Latest

Mourning for the 30-year-old woman who was killed in a knife attack by a mentally ill man in....aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Attack by patient: no access to files for SPD

Following a fatal knife attack in Wiesloch (Rhine-Neckar district), the SPD in the state parliament has reportedly failed in its attempt to view the patient files of the suspected perpetrator from the prison. When weighing up parliamentary information rights against the fundamental right to...

 and  Hanna Hofmann
Members Public