Emsland - Water levels in Meppen fall minimally

The water levels in the town of Meppen in Lower Saxony have fallen slightly. However, caution is still required, especially as rain is expected to return in the coming days, the town announced on Saturday. "The concrete development of the expected water levels is still uncertain," said Mayor Helmut Knurbein (CDU).

Meppen, which lies on the Ems and Hase rivers, is particularly affected by the flooding. People have already had to be rescued from cars and houses on several occasions. A campsite and a retirement home were also evacuated.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de