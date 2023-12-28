Flood situation - Water levels in Hesse continue to fall

The flood situation in Hesse continues to ease. Water levels have continued to fall at most gauges, as the Hessian State Agency for Nature Conservation, Environment and Geology (HLNUG) announced on Thursday. However, in the event of rain, individual gauges could exceed the reporting levels again in the coming days. "New precipitation from Friday could cause water levels to rise again, especially in the upper reaches of Hessian waters," said HLNUG. According to the authority's current calculations, however, the water levels will not reach the levels of the holidays.

The authority continues to record high water levels for the Werra and Weser. They are expected to remain at a high level and only fall slowly. On the Weser, the water level at Bad Karlshafen is still just below reporting level 3, but according to HLNUG, it is expected to fall below this level during the course of Thursday.

Reporting level 1 is reached as soon as a body of water is full to the brim and the water overflows its banks in some places. According to the HLNUG definition, reporting level 2 corresponds to a "major flood" that floods properties close to the banks and occasionally causes cellars to overflow. From reporting level 3, towns are enclosed by floodwater and roads are impassable.

