Water levels continue to rise: flooding at Christmas

Continuous rain has caused the water levels on many Thuringian rivers to rise further. In the late afternoon of Saturday, the highest level 3 was declared for several gauges. The levels affected included Sundhausen on the Helme near Nordhausen, Wipperdorf on the Wipper near Bleicherode and Ammern on the Unstrut near Mühlhausen, according to Nils Fröhlich, spokesman for the State Office for the Environment.

For the districts of Eichsfeld, Unstrut-Hainich, Nordhausen, Kyffhäuser and Hildburghausen, the highest reporting level has already been reached or will be declared within the next few hours. The water level situation is very dynamic and changes are possible within a short period of time, said Fröhlich.

The fire department was in constant operation, said an employee of the Nordhausen central control center. According to the state police operations center, roads had already been closed in some regions of Thuringia due to the flooding, which led to traffic obstructions.

According to the current forecast, the flood peak - i.e. the highest water level during a flood - could occur during the night from Saturday to Sunday or on the morning of Christmas Eve.

The consequences of even severe flooding always depend on the local conditions, said Nils Fröhlich from the State Office for the Environment, Mining and Nature Conservation. In areas where flooding occurs or is imminent, the authorities and rescue services are aware of the situation and are prepared with sandbags, for example.

The flood warning system has several stages. If the water levels exceed certain values, the first step is to issue a warning. This is regarded as an advance warning level for an impending flood.

At reporting level 1, the responsible authorities respond with control services at bridges and culverts, for example. A permanent watch and control service keeps an eye on the situation at weirs, dams and other facilities from warning level 2. Active flood defense then follows from reporting level 3 - i.e. very large floods with significant flooding.

