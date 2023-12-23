Storm - Water levels back to normal in Hamburg after storm surge

After the severe storm surge on Friday, the situation in Hamburg has eased further. The water level of the Elbe in Hamburg was significantly lower on Saturday night than on Friday. According to the Hamburg Port Authority, the water level at high tide was only just above the mean high tide, and the storm surge mark was no longer exceeded. The Hamburg police said that the conditions in Hamburg were quite normal. There are always people whose cars are nevertheless parked in the high tide area, but that is nothing special either.

The German Weather Service is reporting even stronger winds with gusts of up to 80 kilometers per hour for Saturday in Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein. This will mainly affect the North Sea and Baltic coasts. It is also expected to remain stormy in the north on Christmas Sunday.

HPA

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de