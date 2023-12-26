Flood - Water levels are falling: situation expected to ease

The flood situation in Hesse is tending to ease. The Hessian State Agency for Nature Conservation, Environment and Geology (HLNUG) announced on Tuesday that, according to the forecasts, the maximum levels have largely been reached or already passed at the gauging stations relevant to the state.

Only the Main is still expected to peak, but according to current calculations, this will happen at most in the area of reporting level 1.

Reporting level 1 is reached as soon as a body of water is full to the brim and the water overflows its banks in some places. According to the HLNUG definition, reporting level 2 corresponds to a "major flood" that floods properties close to the banks and occasionally causes cellars to overflow. From reporting level 3, villages are enclosed by floodwater and roads are impassable.

According to the information, the Bad Karlshafen gauge on the Hessian section of the Weser was still at reporting level 3 at midday on Tuesday. "Overall, only a relatively delayed drop in water levels can be observed, which is particularly noticeable on the Eder, Werra and Weser," the authority's flood information states with regard to northern Hesse. In addition, level 2 was exceeded at seven gauging stations across the state and reporting level 1 at 30.

