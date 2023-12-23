Flood - Water level WSV-Karlshafen reaches third warning level

In the border triangle of North Rhine-Westphalia, Hesse and Lower Saxony, the first water level reached the highest flood warning threshold on Saturday evening. According to data from the State Agency for Nature, Environment and Consumer Protection (Lanuv), the WSV-Karlshafen measuring point exceeded the level of 4.80 meters. The Diemel flows into the Weser in this area.

The Lanuv has been warning of major flooding in the catchment area of several rivers in North Rhine-Westphalia since Friday as a result of the continuous rain. The highest flood warning threshold indicates the danger that built-up areas could be flooded on a larger scale.

