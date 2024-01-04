Prignitz - Water level on the Stepenitz has risen: Further alert level 1

The water level in the Stepenitz river in Prignitz rose slightly on Thursday. A level 1 flood alert is still in place for the section of the river from the confluence with the Dömnitz up to and including Perleberg, as the State Environment Agency announced on its website. This means that bodies of water are overflowing their banks. At the Wolfshagen/Stepenitz gauge, the water level rose to 2.09 meters on Thursday morning (as of 6 a.m.), compared to 1.83 meters on Wednesday morning.

Some river basins in Brandenburg have been flooded for several days - for example, Wittenberge in Prignitz is on alert level 2. This category means that the dykes are checked daily and further preparations are made for flood protection. At the Wittenberge gauge, the water levels of the Elbe are expected to fall slightly and rise again at the beginning of next week, according to reports. On Thursday morning, it was just over six meters.

On the Oder, alert level 1 applies to the sections of the river at the Ratzdorf and Eisenhüttenstadt gauges, as well as on the West Oder in Gartz. Alert level 2 applies to river sections in the Ostprignitz-Ruppin district.

Source: www.stern.de