Flood - Water level in Helme has risen: Dike opening is enlarged

The dyke opening in the Helme at the state border between Thuringia and Saxony-Anhalt is being enlarged to divert flood water. The excavation work is underway, a spokesperson for the Kyffhäuserkreis district office announced on Thursday.

According to the district administration, the water level in the river basin on the border between the two federal states rose again on Thursday night. The dyke opening is intended to protect the village of Mönchpfiffel-Nikolausrieth with its 300 inhabitants from flooding by diverting the high water to surrounding fields.

The dyke breach created a week ago was already extended at the turn of the year. The situation in the small village remains tense, said the spokesman. Rising groundwater has also been causing problems for residents for days.

Thuringia's Environment Minister Bernhard Stengele (Greens) predicted on Wednesday after a briefing on site that the flooding in the region could continue for another ten days or so. According to current forecasts, this is how long it will take for water to be released from the overloaded Kelbra dam in Saxony-Anhalt into the Helme. This will cause the water level in the Helme to rise.

DWD forecast Thuringian flood information center DWD storm warnings

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de