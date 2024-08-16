- Water guard rescues swimmer in storm from Starnberg Lake

Rescue forces of the Water Rescue Service saved a swimmer from Lake Starnberg during a storm. As the Water Rescue Service reported, the helpers were coincidentally at the watch station outside of service hours and noticed the 65-year-old clinging to the buoy of a sailboat.

The storm whipped up high waves on Wednesday evening, and the man struggled in vain to reach the sailboat via its anchor chain. The rescue forces approached in a rescue boat, but according to the Water Rescue Service, there was a risk that the man could be trapped between the sailboat and the Water Rescue Service's motorboat due to the storm. A rescue swimmer therefore went to the 65-year-old and brought him to the rescue boat. Two doctors examined the man at the rescue station, but he reportedly did not want to go to the hospital.

