Water enters cellar and causes short circuit

Central Saxony - Water enters cellar and causes short circuit

After heavy rainfall on Sunday morning, water entered the boiler room of a house in Taura (district of Central Saxony) and caused a short circuit. According to the Chemnitz police department, initial findings indicate that there was no open fire. Three residents of the house - an 89-year-old woman and two men aged 86 and 89 - were nevertheless taken to hospital with suspected smoke inhalation. The amount of property damage is not yet known.

