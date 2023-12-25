Central Saxony - Water enters cellar and causes short circuit
After heavy rainfall on Sunday morning, water entered the boiler room of a house in Taura (district of Central Saxony) and caused a short circuit. According to the Chemnitz police department, initial findings indicate that there was no open fire. Three residents of the house - an 89-year-old woman and two men aged 86 and 89 - were nevertheless taken to hospital with suspected smoke inhalation. The amount of property damage is not yet known.
Read also:
- A clan member is punished here
- Traffic lawyer warns: Don't talk to the police!
- Will he be convicted as Jutta's murderer after 37 years?
- He also wanted to kill his cousin
Source: www.stern.de