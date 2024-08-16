Fence cut through - Water at further Bundeswehr site is being checked

Health authorities in Mechernich, North Rhine-Westphalia, have issued a warning against using tap water after discovering a cut fence around a water tower. Around 10,000 people, including those at the Mechernich military base, are affected, according to a statement on the city's website. Tests to determine if the water is contaminated are ongoing as of early Friday morning.

Earlier on Thursday evening, the city had announced that tests would be conducted within a few hours. The tap water may be contaminated and pose a health risk. This warning comes in the wake of recent incidents at the military base in Cologne.

In Cologne, the Air Force base Cologne-Wahn was closed on Wednesday due to suspicions that the water supply had been tampered with. A hole was found in a fence leading to the base's waterworks, and the military reported "abnormal water values" and initiated further investigations.

In Mechernich, a cut fence on the grounds of the water tower was discovered on Thursday afternoon. "Due to unauthorized access to the city of Mechernich's drinking water system, there is a possibility of health-endangering contamination of the drinking water," the statement said. Until further notice, tap water should not be used for drinking, showering, or cooking. The water tower also supplies water to the nearby areas of Strempt, Roggendorf, Breitenbenden, Weißenbrunnen, and Denrath.

