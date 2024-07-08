Watch Brad Pitt in action as a Formula 1 racer in ‘F1’ teaser

The teaser debuted during the Formula 1 British Grand Prix on July 7, which Pitt was in attendance for.

The film follows Pitt as a former racer who wants back on the circuit. According to an official synopsis for the movie, he returns to Formula 1 at APXGP, a fictional team on the grid to compete against the titans of the sport.”

In the trailer, Pitt explains to a woman helping design his dream car, “Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes, Aston, now McLaren, all have us beat on the straights. Our shot is battling in the turns. We need to build our car for combat.”

“How am I supposed to make that safe?” asks Kerry Condon’s character.

“Who said anything about safe?” Pitt answers.

Besides that dialogue, the teaser relies on Queen’s “We Will Rock You” and fast cars.

Damson Idris plays his teammate as the two prepare for the Grand Prix.

The movie also stars Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia and Samson Kayo, along with real Formula 1 teams and drivers.

The movie is directied by Joseph Kosinski, who directed 2022’s “Top Gun: Maverick.” Formula 1 champ Lewis Hamilton is a producer on the film, alongside Pitt.

“F1,” an Apple Original Films and Warner Bros. Pictures movie, hits theaters on June 27, 2025.

CNN and Warner Bros. are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery.

