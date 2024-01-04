Municipalities - Wastewater treatment plant in Löningen protected from flooding for the time being

The sewage treatment plant in Löningen (district of Cloppenburg), which was threatened by flooding, has been protected from the masses of water for the time being. "The situation is currently stable," said Mayor Burkhard Sibbel (Independent for Löningen) on Thursday. Although the sewage treatment plant is surrounded by water, sensitive areas have been secured with sandbags. In addition, emergency services had recently raised the dyke towards the Hase by one meter.

According to the city, the flood reached a level of more than 4.6 meters on Thursday - around 20 centimeters below the peak level at Christmas. If the water had risen any further, the electrical system would have been out of action. "In the worst-case scenario, the water would have entered the Hase untreated," said Sibbel. "Thankfully, this has not happened so far."

