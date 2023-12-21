Skip to content
Washbasin and stones thrown onto A72: Long prison sentences

Ten months after heavy objects were thrown onto the A72 highway in Central Saxony, two men have been convicted of attempted murder. The Chemnitz Regional Court handed down prison sentences of four and a half and five and a half years against the accused, as the court announced on Thursday....

Ten months after heavy objects were thrown onto the A72 highway in Central Saxony, two men have been convicted of attempted murder. The Chemnitz Regional Court handed down prison sentences of four and a half and five and a half years against the accused, as the court announced on Thursday. Another defendant received a suspended juvenile prison sentence of two years for aiding and abetting. The sentences are not yet final.

The court considered it proven that the men, aged 20 and 23 at the time, had thrown a sink and three heavy boulders from a bridge onto the A72 between the Niederfrohna and Penig junctions on February 6. Five cars and a truck crashed into them and were damaged. Three weeks later, they again threw a manhole cover, three heavy field stones and a toilet bowl onto the A72 from a freeway bridge just a few kilometers away. Again, several vehicles collided with the objects. One driver was injured.

