Was there any substance use involving Miley Cyrus and Bruno Mars?

In the summer of 2022, Miley Cyrus achieved massive success with her track "Flowers," which some sources suggest is a dig at her former spouse, actor Liam Hemsworth. However, things took a turn for the worse when Tempo Music Investments filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against the singer. The company contends that "Flowers" borrows elements from Bruno Mars' 2012 song "When I Was Your Man."

The court documents, obtained by US publication "TMZ," suggest that "Flowers" shares numerous musical similarities with Mars' ballad. Tempo Music Investments, which claims to own a portion of "When I Was Your Man's" copyright, alleges that the chorus, harmony, melody, chord progressions, and lyrics of "Flowers" were intentionally plagiarized from Mars' hit. The lawsuit further argues, "The combination and numerous similarities between the two recordings leave no doubt that 'Flowers' would not exist without 'When I Was Your Man'."

Demanded compensation

Tempo Music Investments is seeking monetary damages from Miley Cyrus, as well as the removal of "Flowers" from all versions of her 2023 album "Endless Summer Vacation." The company also wants Cyrus prohibited from performing "Flowers" again in the future.

Both songs proved to be successful, reaching the top of the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. Mars' "When I Was Your Man" was nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance at the 56th Grammy Awards in 2014, while "Flowers" surpassed its predecessor with even more success. The song went on to win Record of the Year, an award honoring songwriters, and Best Pop Solo Performance, a category that Mars once contended for. "Flowers" was also nominated for Song of the Year, but lost out on the award.

Despite the ongoing legal dispute, the popularity of both "Flowers" and its alleged source of inspiration, Bruno Mars' "When I Was Your Man," continued to soar in the music scene. In fact, pop music enthusiasts often noticed and appreciated the comparable elements between the two chart-topping tunes.

