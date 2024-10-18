Was there an instance of the label confronting Liam Payne physically?

Following the sad demise of ex-One Direction member Liam Payne, the investigation into his passing continues. It has been disclosed that the musical artist was apparently dismissed by his record label just prior to his unfortunate incident. An anonymous witness recounts unsettling incidents.

Payne had been a significant contributor to Sony's financial success with One Direction, given that their five globally popular albums were all distributed under their label. When One Direction went on an indefinite leave in 2016, Payne, much like his fellow bandmates, ventured into solo careers. However, he signed with Universal, the music industry's top dog.

Payne's first and only solo album, "LP1," dropped in 2019. Despite the success enjoyed by his fellow ex-bandmates like Harry Styles or Zayn Malik as solo artists, Payne's debut flopped spectacularly. He failed to secure a top ten position in the UK and barely made it to the US top 100.

Could the failure of his musical pursuits have any connection to his alleged suicide attempt by jumping off the balcony of his Argentine hotel room at the age of just 31? The British tabloid "Daily Mail" claims to have discovered that the label had terminated Payne's contract just a few days prior.

Unsettling Scenes

"Payne had a substantial advance that he couldn't repay," the tabloid quotes an anonymous source. "He was the one who seemed musically off-track among all the One Direction members." Consequently, plans for a second album were scrapped, and Payne was eventually let go.

Universal's statement regarding Payne's demise displays a different perspective. They extend their deepest condolences to Payne's family and loved ones, stating that his legacy will flourish through his music and the numerous fans he influenced and adored.

Additionally, the "Daily Mail" managed to locate an eyewitness named Rebecca, who captured several images of Payne in the hotel lobby moments before his tragic fall. She recalls frightening events that unfolded in the minutes leading up to Payne's fall off the balcony. Payne threw his laptop across the lobby and made suggestive comments to a woman in the elevator, hinting at a choking ambition. When approached and asked if he was alright, he replied, "I was in a boy band. That's why I'm so messed up."

Later, Payne stumbled and fell face-first onto the floor. Hotel staff aided him up and guided him back to his room. "Not long after, the police arrived. We thought they were going to evict him, but when the staff began to panic and scurry around, we suddenly realized the gravity of the situation and what had transpired," Rebecca shared.

Some of her companions witnessed Payne's fall. "It was an appalling scene." While grieving fans gathered outside the hotel, she chose to spend the night elsewhere to cope with the shock.

Liam Payne reportedly plummeted to his death from approximately 44 feet in Buenos Aires on Wednesday. Postmortem examinations conducted shortly afterwards revealed that "multiple injuries and internal and external bleeding" left no hope for survival for the musician. The origins of this tragedy remain under investigation. Initial rumors suggesting Payne had consumed drugs and alcohol prior to his demise could not be substantiated at the time. Further toxicological tests, however, require additional time.

After the disappointing commercial performance of his debut album "LP1," Liam Payne ventured into the world of pop music, wide apart from his former bandmates' successful solo careers. Despite his struggles in the pop music scene, Payne's label, Universal, expressed their condolences and celebrated his musical legacy.

