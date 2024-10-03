Wartime American bomb from World War II detonates at Japanese airport, leading to substantial depression in the taxiway.

Authorities at the Land and Transport Ministry asserted that no aircraft were present when an explosion rocked Miyazaki Airport in Japan's southwest.

Following an investigation conducted by the Self-Defense Forces and law enforcement agencies, it was established that the blast was triggered by a 500-pound American bomb. Authorities were working on figuring out the reason behind its sudden explosion.

Footage captured by a nearby aviation school depicted the blast scattering asphalt particles into the sky like a geyser.

Broadcasts on Japanese television featured a crater in the taxiway, allegedly measuring approximately 7 meters (23 feet) in diameter and 1 meter (3 feet) deep.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi stated that over 80 flights had been canceled at the airport, aiming to restart operations on Thursday morning.

Miyazaki Airport was established in 1943 as a former Imperial Japanese Navy flight training field, from which some kamikaze pilots set off on their suicide missions.

Officials from the Defense Ministry revealed that numerous untouched bombs dropped by the American army during World War II have been discovered in the region.

Hundreds of metric tons of unexploded ordnance from the war continue to be concealed beneath Japan's surface, occasionally surfacing during construction projects.

