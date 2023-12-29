Warsaw: Russian missile penetrated Polish airspace

During the night, Russia launched massive airstrikes on several cities across Ukraine, killing at least 18 people and injuring dozens more. According to Ukrainian sources, Moscow fired around 110 missiles. The Polish army now announces that one of them penetrated the airspace of the NATO state.

According to Polish army information, a Russian missile flew through Polish airspace on Friday morning and left again in the direction of Ukraine. "Everything indicates that a Russian missile has entered Polish airspace", Polish Chief of General Staff Wieslaw Kukula told journalists. The missile was spotted with the help of radar and immediately left the airspace of the EU and NATO state in the direction of Ukraine.

The incident occurred against the backdrop of one of the most violent waves of attacks in recent months. According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Russia used "almost all types of weapons" - Kinschal hypersonic missiles, S-300 missiles, cruise missiles and drones. According to the Ukrainian air force, the majority of the 110 or so missiles were intercepted.

According to the Ukrainian authorities, schools, shopping centers and residential buildings were attacked in six cities across the country. At least 18 people were killed and more than 130 others were injured. The massive Russian attacks were sharply criticized internationally.

Source: www.ntv.de