- Warrant issued for apprehension in connection with an attempted homicide following an assault on a female resident in Duisburg.

Following a near-fatal assault on a female resident in Duisburg, the supposed perpetrator has been placed in pre-trial detention by a judge on counts of intentional attempted homicide. Reports suggest the accused remained tight-lipped regarding the accusations against him. Authorities assert that his actions were conducted with hostile intentions, according to the Duisburg public prosecutor's office spokesperson.

Both the accused and the victim, both in their twenties, had a previous acquaintance but were not in a romantic relationship, as authorities had earlier stated. The young woman came close to losing her life in her apartment on a Monday night. She was able to contact a friend, alerting them of her predicament and requesting assistance.

The friend then contacted emergency services, who found the victim severely injured within the apartment. She is now recovering and out of danger. The suspect was subsequently apprehended nearby. It's been confirmed that he hails from the Czech Republic, while the victim is of German descent.

