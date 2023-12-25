Warnings of persistent flood risk and storm surges

According to the German Weather Service, there is heavy continuous rain in many low mountain ranges and heavy thawing in the Ore Mountains. Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate, Hesse and Saxony are particularly affected. The weather conditions could also lead to flooded roads and landslides.

The Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) expected the storm surge mark of 1.5 meters above mean high water (MHW) to be clearly exceeded by two meters in Bremen in the early afternoon. In Hamburg, the authority expected a level of 1.5 to two meters at around 3 p.m.

However, the BSH did not expect severe storm surges. On the North Sea coast of Lower Saxony, the values in Wilhelmshaven remained below the storm surge mark on Monday, according to the information.

Source: www.stern.de