Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
Hot-TopicsNewsfloodbeforelower saxonydwdnorth rhine-westphalia1. christmas dayrainfallore mountainsbremenstorm surgesflood riskbshstorm surgeFederal Maritime and Hydrographic Agencyrhineland-palatinatehamburgwarningsgermanymore persistentand

Warnings of persistent flood risk and storm surges

Due to persistently heavy rainfall, the authorities continued to warn of flooding in several parts of Germany on Christmas Day. On Monday, the German Weather Service spoke of a "risk of flooding in many streams and rivers", which was "in some cases considerable". The Federal Maritime and...

 and  James Williams
1 min read
Floods last week in Hamburg.aussiedlerbote.de
Floods last week in Hamburg.aussiedlerbote.de

Warnings of persistent flood risk and storm surges

According to the German Weather Service, there is heavy continuous rain in many low mountain ranges and heavy thawing in the Ore Mountains. Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate, Hesse and Saxony are particularly affected. The weather conditions could also lead to flooded roads and landslides.

The Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) expected the storm surge mark of 1.5 meters above mean high water (MHW) to be clearly exceeded by two meters in Bremen in the early afternoon. In Hamburg, the authority expected a level of 1.5 to two meters at around 3 p.m.

However, the BSH did not expect severe storm surges. On the North Sea coast of Lower Saxony, the values in Wilhelmshaven remained below the storm surge mark on Monday, according to the information.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Hot-Topics

Kremlin opponent Navalny, who disappeared for weeks, reappears

The Kremlin opponent Alexei Navalny, who has been wanted for more than two weeks, has reappeared. He has been transferred to the IK-3 penal camp in Kharp in the north of Russia in the Yamal-Nenets district, Navalny's spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh announced on the X news service (formerly Twitter) on...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public
Pope Francis proclaiming the Urbi et Orbi blessing.aussiedlerbote.de
Hot-Topics

Pope calls for end to Middle East war in Christmas message

In his Christmas message this year, the Pope denounced the "desperate humanitarian situation" of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and called for the release of the Israeli hostages still being held and for a ceasefire. "I carry in my heart the pain for the victims of the despicable attack of...

 and  Viktoria Klein
Members Public

Latest

A firefighter with helmet and mask. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Bremen fire department: Do not dial 112 in every case

According to the fire department, some paths, gardens and cellars in Bremen have flooded due to the high water levels. However, only in a few cases was the situation such that the fire department had to assist with its resources, the emergency services announced on Monday. Citizens could also...

 and  Lauren Adams
Members Public